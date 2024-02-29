Some doorbell cameras sold on Amazon and other online sites have major security flaws, report says

NEW YORK (AP) — Consumer Reports says some doorbell cameras sold by Amazon and other online retailers have security flaws that could allow bad actors to view footage from the devices or control them completely. Researchers with the product-review organization say they found major vulnerabilities in cameras manufactured by the Chinese company Eken Group Ltd. The company produces video doorbells under different brand names, including EKEN and Tuck. The devices have also been sold online by Walmart, Shein, Sears and Temu, which said it removed Eken-made doorbells from its platform after Consumer Reports reached out to the company. Walmart also says it removed doorbell cameras and was offering refunds under its return policy.

