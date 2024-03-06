Evers signs bill authorizing new UW building, dorms that were part of deal with GOP

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has signed a bill that authorizes spending nearly $700 million on Universities of Wisconsin construction projects, including a new engineering building at UW-Madison. The governor signed the bill privately on Wednesday morning. The measure is part of a deal Republican lawmakers cut with UW regents in December that limits diversity positions across the UW system in exchange for money to cover staff pay raises and construction projects. The projects include the UW engineering building as well as dorm renovations at UW-Whitewater and demolition work across the system.

