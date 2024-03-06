Skip to Content
To save water, drought-hit Morocco is closing its famous public baths three days a week

Published 11:12 PM

By SAM METZ
Associated Press

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Climate change and a yearslong drought have forced Morocco’s famous public baths to close a few days a week in an effort to save water. The public baths called hammams for centuries have been urban oases where men and women regardless of social class commune and unwind. Some are asking why the government chose not to ration water at more upmarket hotels, pools, spas or in the North African nation’s agricultural sector, which Morocco says consumes the majority of its water. One hammam user says the closures have raised questions about wealth, poverty and political power.

Associated Press

