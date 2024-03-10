A Jewish chorus blowing on the shofar marks 155 days of captivity for the hostages in Gaza

LONDON (AP) — The wail of the shofar was mournful, loud and lasted nearly two minutes as dozens of Jews in London blew on rams’ horns to wake up others to the plight of the estimated 100 hostages still held in Gaza. Demonstrators standing in the rain Sunday outside a London mosque blew on the horns and chanted “bring them home” to mark the 155 days that hostages have been held in captivity. Marcel Knobil, who organized the “Blow for Hostages” event, says the sound of the shofar has been compared to mothers crying, which he said was appropriate on Britain’s Mother’s Day.

