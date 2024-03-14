3 Hong Kong activists behind Tiananmen vigil lose bid to overturn conviction

HONG KONG (AP) — Three former organizers of Hong Kong’s annual vigil in remembrance of the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown on pro-democracy protests have lost their bid to overturn their conviction over their refusal to provide authorities with information on the group under a national security law. Chow Hang-tung, Tang Ngok-kwan and Tsui Hon-kwong were core members of the group before it disbanded under the shadow of the Beijing-imposed law in 2021. They received a sentence of 4 1/2 months last year. It was widely seen as part of a crackdown on dissidents following massive pro-democracy protests in 2019. Judge Anna Lai at the Court of First Instance dismissed their appeal Thursday, saying there was ample evidence to support the convictions.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.