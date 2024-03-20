Ramy Youssef constantly asks if jokes are harmful or helpful. He keeps telling them anyway

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fresh off his awards season high after going to the Oscars with his fellow “Poor Things” stars, Ramy Youssef is heading back into more familiar territory. The actor and comedian, known for the critically acclaimed Hulu series “Ramy,” will premiere his latest stand-up special Saturday on HBO and Max. In keeping with much of his previous work, “Ramy Youssef: More Feelings” doesn’t shy away from fraught topics, including religion, the upcoming presidential election and the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. Youssef says he is “constantly interrogating” whether tackling these subjects through comedy is worth it, but he thinks there’s enough reason to keep doing it — for now.

