A familiar American goes to Italy to live his best life in the bloody Netflix series ‘Ripley’

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s time to take another trip to Italy, to the charming, cobblestoned streets of the Amalfi Coast, sipping coffee at cafes and looking for the La Dolce Vita. And it just wouldn’t be fun without our favorite serial killer, right? Tom Ripley is back for another turn at wearing dressing gowns for Champagne on the terrace in “Ripley,” a Netflix series based on the enduring character created by novelist Patricia Highsmith. Andrew Scott steps up to play Ripley, a scrappy, check fraudster in New York who is hired to locate a rich dilettante in Italy, but kills him and then impersonates him, leading to more murders and scams.

