Thailand’s Constitutional Court says it will rule on whether to dissolve popular Move Forward party

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s Constitutional Court says it will rule on whether to dissolve the political party that won the most seats in last year’s election for allegedly violating the constitution by proposing to amend a law against defaming the country’s royal family. The court said Wednesday it had accepted a petition from the state Election Commission to hear the case against the Move Forward party after finding there was enough evidence, and instructed the party to submit evidence on its own behalf within 15 days. It said the petition requested the party’s dissolution and a 10-year ban on political activity by the party’s executives. The Move Forward party finished first in the 2023 general election, but the military-installed Senate blocked them from taking power.

