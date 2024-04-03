UConn men delayed in Connecticut ahead of Final Four because of plane issues

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Defending national champion UConn’s trip to a second consecutive Final Four is having a tough time getting off the ground. The Huskies were still in Connecticut Wednesday night after the plane they were supposed to take to Arizona experienced mechanical issues getting to the East Coast. The flight was scheduled to leave at about 6 p.m. Eastern time, but a mechanical issue kept the plane from arriving at Bradley International Airport. The NCAA said in a statement that it worked with UConn and a charter company to develop several alternatives, and the Huskies are expected to be in the air by about 11:30 p.m.

