Extreme winds and rainfall wreak havoc across South Africa’s coastal province, killing at least 1

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — At least one person has died as heavy winds, storms and heavy rainfalls batter South Africa’s coastal of province Western Cape, which includes Cape Town. The severe weather led to the closure of schools and highways mainly in the Cape Winelands, Overberg and West Coast regions where damage to houses, roads and public infrastructure was reported. Officials remain on high alert for more extreme weather on Monday. The South African Weather Services issued a high alert for the Western Cape area and warned of other extreme conditions and possible flooding in other parts of the country including the coastal province of KwaZulu-Natal and the populous province of Gauteng, which includes Johannesburg.

