Inside Missy Elliott’s first headlining tour, with Busta Rhymes, Ciara and Timbaland

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Aligning with Monday’s total solar eclipse, Missy Elliott announced her first ever headlining arena tour. “Out of This World — The Missy Elliott Experience” will feature Elliott, Busta Rhymes, Ciara and Timbaland. The North American run kicks off in Vancouver, British Columbia, on July 4 and concludes in Rosemont, Illinois, on Aug. 22. The Associated Press got an inside look at the tour announcement and spoke to Busta Rhymes, Ciara, and Elliott while they were shooting promotional photos. Elliott tells fans to prepare for “an experience” over a traditional concert. Presale begins Tuesday and tickets will become available to the general public on April 12.

