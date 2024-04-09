Audit on Arkansas governor’s $19,000 lectern to be released within next 10 days, lawmaker says
By ANDREW DeMILLO
Associated Press
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A top lawmaker says he expects the audit report on the $19,000 lectern purchased for Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be released in the next 10 days. Republican Rep. Jimmy Gazaway on Tuesday says he and his fellow co-chairman of the Legislative Joint Auditing Committee had received the report Friday afternoon. Gazaway says he wasn’t sure whether the report will be released to the panel before it is made public, or if there would be a hearing on the report. The panel voted to audit the lectern, which had drawn nationwide scrutiny over its costs and the handling of public records regarding it.