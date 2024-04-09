Gunmen kill 6 policemen in an ambush in southeastern Iran, media reports say

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian media say gunmen ambushed a police convoy in Iran’s restive southeast, killing six policemen and wounding two. A website affiliated with the state broadcasting company says the Jaish al-Adl militant group claimed responsibility for the attack on a road in Sistan and Baluchistan province. The group has been allegedly fighting for greater rights for the ethnic Baluch minority in the region. It’s the second attack in as many weeks targeting security forces in the province. Last week’s clashes in three separate areas of the province left 10 Iranian troops and 18 militants killed during the fighting and six more members of the security forces died later in the hospital.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.