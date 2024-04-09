Idaho teen faces federal terrorism charge. Prosecutors say he planned to attack a church for ISIS

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho teenager is charged with attempting to provide material support to the terrorist group ISIS after prosecutors said he planned to carry out an attack on a Coeur d’Alene church. Alexander Scott Mercurio was arrested Saturday, and the charges were unsealed in in Idaho’s U.S. District Court on Monday. Court documents do not reveal if he has hired an attorney, and a phone number for his family could not be immediately located. In a sworn statement filed in the court case, FBI task force officer John Taylor II said Mercurio talked with confidential informants over a two-year span, eventually detailing a plan to attack churchgoers near his northern Idaho home using a variety of weapons.

