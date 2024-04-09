Ready to serve: The Barefoot Contessa’s long-awaited memoir to come out Oct. 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Ina Garten’s long-awaited memoir, first announced in 2019, will be published Oct. 1. The title, Garten and Crown revealed Tuesday, is “Be Ready When the Luck Happens.” Garten, known to millions as host of “The Barefoot Contessa” and author of numerous “Barefoot Contessa” cookbooks, had worked in various other jobs, including as a White House budget analyst, before her culinary career took off in the 1980s.

