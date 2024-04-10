Psych exams ordered for mother of boy found dead in suitcase in southern Indiana

SALEM, Ind. (AP) — A judge has ordered a psychologist and a psychiatrist to examine the mother of a 5-year-old Atlanta boy whose body was found in a suitcase in Indiana in 2022. Washington County Circuit Judge Larry Medlock on Wednesday asked the doctors to perform mental evaluations of Dejaune Anderson to determine her competency to stand trial on charges of murder, neglect and obstruction of justice in the death of Cairo Ammar Jordan. Medlock’s order came after the woman, during a strange court appearance April 2, said she had been under federal surveillance for eight months, identified herself with a name beginning with “Princess” and said she was “representing the entity” of Anderson.

