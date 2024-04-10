Skip to Content
Republican Sen. Rick Scott softens his abortion position after Florida Supreme Court ruling

Published 2:57 PM

By STEPHANY MATAT
Associated Press

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Sen. Rick Scott of Florida is joining other Republican incumbents scrambling to strike a balance in their abortion rights messaging. He says he opposes his state’s ballot initiative that would protect abortions until viability in the state’s law, but he agrees with former President Donald Trump’s stance on leaving abortion laws up to individual states. Scott is seeking reelection this fall, and his softened messaging comes just as the Arizona Supreme Court decided that state officials can enforce an 1864 law criminalizing all abortions except for when the woman’s life is at stake.

Article Topic Follows: AP-National

Associated Press

