An avalanche in the Austrian Alps kills 3 people from the Netherlands

Published 6:02 AM

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities say an avalanche near the Austrian ski resort of Soelden has killed three people from the Netherlands who were on a skiing and hiking trip. Another person was rescued and taken to a hospital. Police said a group of 17 people from the Netherlands, accompanied by four Austrian mountain guides, was climbing toward a mountain refuge at about 2,500 meters (8,200 feet) above sea level when the avalanche, which was about 80 meters (262 feet) wide, hit just before 11 a.m. Thursday.

Associated Press

