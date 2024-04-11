Chinese official talks with North Korean counterpart in the nations’ highest-level meeting in years

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A top Chinese official visiting North Korea has talked with his counterpart in Pyongyang about how to boost their nations’ cooperation. Zhao Leji is chairman of China’s National People’s Congress and considered the No. 3 official in the ruling Communist Party. Zhao arrived in North Korea on Thursday for the highest-level meeting between the two countries in about five years. North Korea’s state media say Zhao and his North Korean counterpart discussed how to promote exchanges and cooperation on all areas such as politics, economy and culture.

