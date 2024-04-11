Tennessee lawmakers send bill to ban first-cousin marriages to governor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Republican-led Tennessee Legislature has overwhelmingly voted to send Gov. Bill Lee a proposal that would ban marriage between first cousins. The House cast a 75-2 vote Thursday on the bill after the Senate previously approved it without any opposition. But a particularly vocal opponent, Republican Rep. Gino Bulso, took up most of the debate time, as he argued for an amendment to allow first-cousin marriages if the couple first seeks counseling from a genetic counselor. Ultimately, lawmakers voted down Bulso’s amendment and approved the ban proposed by Democratic Rep. Darren Jernigan.

