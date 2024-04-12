Biden heads to his hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, to talk about taxes

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is headed to his hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, to talk about who he believes should be paying more in taxes and who should be paying less. Biden’s campaign says the speech will be Tuesday, the day after Tax Day. The campaign said Friday the speech will drive home a simple question: “Do you think the tax code should work for rich people or for the middle class?” The Democratic president is working to convince voters ahead of the November election he’s their best choice even as as inflation persists and Americans feel the sting in their pocketbooks. Biden usually releases his tax returns on or around Tax Day.

