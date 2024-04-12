Judge rejects defense efforts to dismiss Hunter Biden’s federal gun case

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge in Delaware has rejected defense efforts to throw out the federal gun case against Hunter Biden. U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika on Friday denied defense efforts to scuttle the prosecution charging Hunter Biden with lying about his drug use in October 2018 on a form to buy a gun that he kept for about 11 days. Hunter Biden’s lawyers had argued the case was politically motivated and asserted that an immunity provision from an original plea deal that fell apart still holds. They had also challenged the appointment of special counsel David Weiss, the U.S. attorney in Delaware, to lead the prosecution.

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER and LINDSAY WHITEHURST Associated Press

