Man charged in slaying after woman’s leg found at Milwaukee-area park

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A 33-year-old man has been charged in the slaying of a woman whose leg was found on the beach of a lakefront park near Milwaukee. A criminal complaint filed Friday in Milwaukee County circuit court charges Maxwell Anderson with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and arson in the death of Sade Robinson. Anderson, of Milwaukee, was arrested April 4, two days after police say the leg was found by a passersby down a bluff at Warnimont Park along Lake Michigan in Cudahy. Robinson had been reported missing April 2 by a friend. Additional human remains were found April 5 and April 6. Police say those remains have not positively been identified as belonging to Robinson.

