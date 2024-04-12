Noncitizen voting isn’t an issue in federal elections, regardless of conspiracy theories. Here’s why

Former President Donald Trump is turning to one of his favorite themes, the specter of immigrants improperly voting in federal elections. House Speaker Mike Johnson on Friday came to the former president’s Florida compound to announce that he would introduce a bill to stop those who are not citizens from voting in elections. Republicans have recently revved up their conspiratorial claims about the issue with the influx of migrants across the southern border under Biden, contending Democrats are letting them in to add them to the voter rolls.To be clear, there have been cases of noncitizens casting ballots, but they are extremely rare.

