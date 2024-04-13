Woman with history of DUIs sentenced to 15 years to life for California crash that killed mom-to-be
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A California woman with a history of convictions for driving under the influence has been sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for a crash that killed a 23-year-old pregnant woman and left her baby in critical condition. Courtney Pandolfi had pleaded guilty to second degree murder earlier this year just as the case was headed for trial. Prosecutors said Pandolfi was on cocaine and methamphetamine in August 2020 when she drove her SUV onto a sidewalk in Anaheim. striking Yesenia Aguilar, who was eight months pregnant. Aguilar died, but her daughter was surgically delivered. The girl, Adalyn Rose, is now 3 years old.