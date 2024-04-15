2 bodies found in a rural Oklahoma county as authorities searched for missing Kansas women

GUYMON, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say two bodies have been recovered in a rural Oklahoma county, a day after four people were charged there with murder and kidnapping in connection with the March disappearance of two Kansas women. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says both bodies found in Texas County will taken to the medical examiner’s office to determine identification, as well as cause and manner of death. Authorities say 27-year-old Veronica Butler and 39-year-old Jilian Kelley, of Hugoton, Kansas, were driving through the Oklahoma panhandle to pick up Butler’s children for a March 30 birthday party in Kansas but never showed up. Investigators arrested four people on Saturday.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.