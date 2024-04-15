Asbestos victim’s dying words aired in wrongful death case against Buffet’s railroad

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The dying words of an Oregon man who had an asbestos-linked cancer are being replayed in a federal courtroom for a jury hearing a wrongful death case against Warren Buffett’s BNSF Railway. Attorneys for the estates of Thomas Wells and a second mesothelioma victim accuse the railroad and its corporate predecessors in a lawsuit of polluting Libby, Montana, with asbestos-contaminated vermiculite. Jurors on Monday heard portions of a videotaped deposition of Wells that was recorded the day before he died in 2020. Vermiculite from a nearby mine was transported through the remote town’s rail yard in boxcars for much of last century. BNSF denies responsibility for polluting the town.

By AMY BETH HANSON and MATTHEW BROWN Associated Press

