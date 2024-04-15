Biden hosts Czech leader at White House to promote Ukraine aid amid holdup in Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden called on the House to immediately take up the Senate-passed supplemental legislation for Ukraine and Israel funding on Monday as he hosted Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala in the Oval Office. Biden aimed to highlight the efforts other nations are making to support Ukraine. His comments followed the Czech government’s announcement that it is sending 1 million rounds of artillery ammunition to Ukraine, which Kyiv says is badly needed on the battlefield against Russia. “As the Czech Republic remembers, Russia won’t stop at Ukraine,” Biden said. He appealed to Congress to pass the supplemental funding so the U.S. could do its part to help Ukraine fend off Russia’s invasion.

