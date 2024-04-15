China’s economy grew 5.3% in first quarter, beating expectations

HONG KONG (AP) — China’s economy beat expectations in the first quarter of the year with help from policies and an increase in demand. The world’s second-largest economy expanded at a 5.3% annual pace in January-March, beating analysts’ forecasts of about 4.8%. Compared to the previous quarter, growth was up 1.6%. China’s economy has struggled to bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic, with a slowdown in demand and a property crisis weighing on its growth. Policymakers have unveiled a raft of fiscal and monetary policy measures as Beijing seeks to boost the economy. China has set an ambitious gross domestic product growth target of 5% for 2024.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.