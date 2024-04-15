Georgia lawmakers scuffle over a divisive bill that opponents say mimics Kremlin’s repressive law

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Lawmakers in Georgia’s legislature have scuffled as the parliament started debating a divisive new law dubbed the foreign agent bill. Hours later, hundreds of people protested against the legislation outside the parliament in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi. The draft — proposed by the ruling party — calls for media and non-commercial organizations to register as being under foreign influence if they receive more than 20% of their funding from abroad. Opponents of the measure denounce it as “the Russian law” because of similar legislation used by Moscow to stigmatize independent news media and organizations seen as being at odds with the Kremlin.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.