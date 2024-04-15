Kate Ashford: Retirement could come sooner than you think — how to plan for it
By KATE ASHFORD of NerdWallet
NEW YORK (AP) — American workers expect to retire at a median age of 65, according to a 2023 survey from the Employee Benefit Research Institute. But the actual median age for retirement is 62. That may not seem like a big gap, but if you retire three years earlier than planned, that’s three fewer years of savings and three more years of retirement life to fund. Making smart financial choices can put you in a better position if you can’t work as long as you would like. Here are some steps you can take, from avoiding lifestyle creep to prioritizing retirement savings over your kids’ college fund.