Paris Hilton backs California bill to bring more transparency to youth treatment facilities

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Hotel heiress and media personality Paris Hilton is backing California legislation that aims to bring more transparency to discipline used at facilities for troubled teens. The bipartisan bill would require short-term youth treatment facilities to report to the state government and notify parents when restraints or seclusion are used to discipline minors. Hilton has become a prominent advocate for stricter oversight and regulation of teen treatment centers. She has shared publicly the physical and mental abuse she suffered as a teenager at a boarding school in Utah. Hilton has travelled to Utah and Washington D.C. to advocate against abuse of children. She is scheduled to testify before California lawmakers Monday.

