The trial of a former Syrian general over alleged role in war crimes starts in Stockholm

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The trial of a former Syrian army general over his alleged role in war crimes committed in 2012 in his home country started at a Stockholm court, a first according to a human rights organization. Brig. Gen Mohammed Hamo, who is currently residing in Sweden, is charged with aiding and abetting crimes violating international law. On Monday, the Associated Press got a hold of the accusation sheet in which the prosecutor claims the 65-year-old has participated in the warfare that “systematically included attacks carried out in violation of the principle of distinction, caution and proportionality.” The trial at the Stockholm District Court is planned to last 18 days. Syria has been ravaged by civil war for over 13 years.

