Belgian police shut down a far right conference as it rallies ahead of Europe’s June elections

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgian police have shut down a gathering of far-right politicians and supporters, citing concerns about public order. Attendees protested curbs on free speech and vowed to find another venue for Day 2. The National Conservative conference comes ahead of Europe-wide elections in June. Mainstream parties fear that disenchanted voters might turn to the people at NatCon 2024. Anti-migrant sentiment featured in a number of speeches. Some targeted what they saw as the follies of climate policy, “narco-socialism” or “woke indoctrination.” There was harp opposition to multinational organizations like the EU. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban was due to speak Wednesday.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.