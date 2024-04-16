Biden administration announces new partnership with 50 countries to stifle future pandemics

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s administration is launching a program that will help 50 countries identify and respond to infectious diseases, with the goal of preventing pandemics like the COVID-19 outbreak. Biden says the program will help “prevent, detect and effectively respond to biological threats wherever they emerge.” U.S. government officials will work with the countries to develop better testing, surveillance, communication and preparedness for such outbreaks in those countries, mostly in Africa and Asia. The U.S. government already is helping Congo with its response to an mpox virus outbreak, including with immunizations. The Democratic president says his Global Health Security Strategy “will make the United States stronger, safer, and healthier than ever before.”

