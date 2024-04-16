Court papers show Sen. Bob Menendez may testify his wife kept him in the dark, unaware of any crimes

NEW YORK (AP) — Newly unsealed court papers show that Sen. Bob Menendez may seek exoneration at a May bribery trial by blaming his wife, saying she kept him in the dark about anything that could be illegal about her dealings with New Jersey businessmen. Several sentences in a March court filing by lawyers for the Democrat were unsealed Tuesday in Manhattan federal court after some news organizations insisted that public disclosure was required. Menendez’s lawyers had claimed that the sentences revealed trial strategy that could bias the jury pool. Menendez and his wife, Nadine. have pleaded not guilty.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.