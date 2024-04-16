IMF: Outlook for world economy is brighter, though still modest by historical standards

WASHINGTON (AP) — The International Monetary Fund has upgraded its outlook for the global economy, saying the world appears headed for a “soft landing” — reining in inflation without much economic pain and producing steady if modest growth. The IMF now envisions 3.2% worldwide expansion this year, up a tick from the 3.1% it had predicted in January and matching 2023’s pace. It notes that the global expansion is being powered by unexpectedly strong growth in the United States, the world’s largest economy. The IMF expects the U.S. economy to grow 2.7% this year, an upgrade from the 2.1% it had predicted in January and faster than a solid 2.5% expansion in 2023.

