Indian police kill 29 suspected Maoist rebels in a gunbattle in a central state

NEW DELHI (AP) — Police in India say they killed at least 29 suspected Maoist rebels in the central state of Chhattisgarh. The gunfight came three days ahead of the start of a national election in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a third term. The police said on Tuesday they launched a raid after a tipoff about the presence of Maoists in the Kanker district. Three members of the security forces were wounded in the gunfight, after which police seized several weapons. Indian soldiers have been battling Maoist rebels across several central and northern states since 1967.

