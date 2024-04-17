Man up for parole more than 2 decades after Dartmouth professor stabbing deaths

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A man who’s served more than half of his life in prison for his role in the 2001 stabbing deaths of two married Dartmouth College professors as part of a plan to rob and kill people before fleeing overseas is getting his first chance at parole. James Parker was 16 when he was part of a conspiracy with his best friend that resulted in the deaths of Half and Susanne Zantop in Hanover, New Hampshire. Now just shy of 40, he’s scheduled for a parole board hearing Thursday, years after pleading guilty to being an accomplice to second-degree murder. He’s served nearly the minimum term of his 25-years-to-life sentence.

