Democrats weigh prospect of helping Johnson save his job as House speaker

WASHINGTON (AP) — Some Democrats are entertaining the prospect of helping House Speaker Mike Johnson save his job should Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia force a vote seeking his ouster. It will depend on his ability to deliver an emergency aid package focused on Ukraine and Israel. So far, the vast majority of Republicans are distancing themselves from Greene’s effort, wary of repeating the chaos the House endured last fall when then-Speaker Kevin McCarthy of California was removed from the post. But Democratic help would be needed if just a few GOP lawmakers went along with her effort.

