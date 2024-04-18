Kansas GOP congressman Jake LaTurner is not running again, citing family reasons

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Two-term Republican U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner is not running for reelection this year in his GOP-leaning eastern Kansas district. LaTurner announced Thursday that he wants to spend more time with his four young children. LaTurner is among nearly two dozen Republicans in the U.S. House who are not running again or seeking another office. He likely would have had little trouble winning a third term in the 2nd District of Kansas. LaTurner said in a statement that serving in Congress has taken a toll on him, his wife, Suzanne, and their children. He also said he doesn’t plan to run for any office in 2026.

