Pakistan says Iran’s President Raisi will visit next week despite tensions in the Middle East

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s foreign minister says Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi will arrive in Islamabad on a previously scheduled visit next week despite increasing tension in the wake of Tehran’s attack on Israel. Ishaq Dar said Thursday that Raisi will arrive on April 22, but provided no further details. Ties between Pakistan and Iran were briefly strained in January when Tehran and Islamabad carried out tit-for-tat strikes targeting militants accused of attacking each other’s security forces. Pakistan is among the countries that have no diplomatic relations with Israel because of the lingering issue of Palestinian statehood.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.