Catholic priest resigns from Michigan church following protests over his criticism of a gay author

BEAL CITY, Mich. (AP) — A Catholic priest has resigned as pastor of a church in a small central Michigan community. It is the result of weeks of controversy following his regret that a gay author had read a book to preschool children. Gay rights activists have held regular protests outside St. Joseph the Worker Church in Beal City. The Rev. Thomas Held’s departure as pastor was announced this week. The bishop of the Saginaw Diocese says it’s impossible for Held to “bring unity” to the parish. In March, local author Dominic Thrasher read from his book, “The Adventures of Cece and the Sheriff.” Held appeared to apologize on Facebook, saying a “new vetting system” would be adopted.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.