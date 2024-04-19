Iowa lawmakers approve bill just in time to increase compensation for Boy Scout abuse victims

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa men who were victims of child molestation while they were in the Boy Scouts of America could get higher legal compensation under a bill approved by lawmakers and expected to be signed by the governor, just before the deadline to do so will expire. The retroactive measure would take effect once signed by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and would waive the statute of limitations for victims filing a civil claim with the Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy settlement. The settlement was first filed in 2020. A state’s statute of limitations is one factor that would decrease the value that victims receive in the settlement.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.