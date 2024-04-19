National Guard delays Alaska staffing changes that threatened national security, civilian rescues

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Air National Guard has delayed personnel changes in Alaska that could have threatened national security and civilian rescue missions. The guard is delaying until September 2025 to make any changes while it studies the issue further. Alaska guard leaders said the status change of 80 highly-paid staff members to technicians would have jeopardized their ability to monitor for ballistic missile launches, refuel U.S. and Canadian fighter jets to escort Russian bombers who get too close to North America and conduct civilian rescues in the nation’s most remote state. Last year, the guard conducted 159 rescues, many in Alaska Native communities that have no roads and no air service during violent storms.

