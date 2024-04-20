Roman Gabriel, former NC State and pro quarterback who was the AP NFL MVP in 1969, dies at 83
By The Associated Press
Roman Gabriel, the former North Carolina State quarterback who was the 1969 NFL MVP with the Los Angeles Rams, has died. He was 83. Gabriel’s son, Roman III, announced his father’s death in a social-media post, saying he had “passed away peacefully” of natural causes at home. Gabriel was a two-time player of the year in the Atlantic Coast Conference while at N.C. State, becoming the first ACC quarterback to throw for 1,000 yards in a season. Gabriel also had acting roles in TV and movies.