Tens of thousands of Colombians protest against the leftist president’s reform agenda

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Thousands of Colombians have taken to the streets in the latest rebuke of leftist President Gustavo Petro’s reform agenda. The demonstrations took place in several cities including the capital on Sunday. Protesters filled Bolivar Plaza outside the presidential palace in Bogota. Protests have been a constant since the former leftist guerrilla took office in 2022. But they’ve gained momentum of late. Petro has floated the possibility of rewriting the constitution to spur social reforms that he’s been unable to advance in the face of opposition by a hostile congress and conservative business groups.

