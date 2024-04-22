Skip to Content
Kimberly Palmer: How to escape from a money rut

By
Published 5:00 AM

By KIMBERLY PALMER of NerdWallet

Getting out of a money rut, whether it relates to overspending or struggling to pay off debt, can be challenging. But money experts say it’s possible, especially if you start with a mindset shift. Repeating empowering affirmations and forgiving yourself for money mistakes can be helpful. Then, setting an exciting money goal, such as saving for a big trip or buying a first home, can help you stay motivated. Breaking big goals into smaller ones can also make them easier to digest, especially for overwhelming tasks such as paying off a large chunk of debt. Finally, examining recent spending patterns, finding a support network and celebrating successes are beneficial.

