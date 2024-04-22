Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne Johnson pledged $10M for Maui wildfire survivors. They gave much more.

The Entertainment Industry Foundation says the People’s Fund of Maui, an initiative started by Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne Johnson to benefit survivors of the wildfires in Maui, has given away almost $60 million. The fund deposited $1,200 a month for six months into the bank account of 8,100 residents who lost their homes. Johnson and Winfrey initially committed $10 million to the fund and also asked others donate. That request was met with some criticism, given especially Winfrey’s wealth and estate in Maui. The nonprofit Entertainment Industry Foundation administered the fund and indicated the bulk of the money ultimately came from Winfrey and Johnson.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.