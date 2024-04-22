Prosecutors cancel warrant for lawmaker on primary eve, saying protective order hadn’t been in place

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A warrant for allegations of violating a protective order is no longer pending against a Democratic state representative from Philadelphia. Authorities said the warrant was canceled Monday after they determined no protective order had been in place against state Rep. Kevin Boyle during the relevant time period. Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner says a detective had sought the warrant with information that was not false or fake but had “a piece missing.” Boyle faces a contested primary on Tuesday as he seeks an eighth term. Neither Boyle nor a lawyer responded to messages seeking comment. Boyle faces a primary opponent Tuesday in a bid for an eighth term.

